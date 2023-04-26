Search

Pakistan

Shikarpur court orders to release PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur

26 Apr, 2023
Shikarpur court orders to release PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A district and sessions court in Shikarpur has ordered Ali Amin Gandapur, a former federal minister and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to be released.

On the basis of complaints made by a citizen Amanullah, Gandapur had reportedly been held in connection with a case involving anti-state remarks and tweets.

Gandapur's release was ordered by the civil court who was hearing the case.

However, reports claim that Thatta Police have now arrived in Shikarpur to take custody of Gandapur in connection with a different case that was filed under their jurisdiction.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  219,200 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

