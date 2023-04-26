Shikarpur court orders to release PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur

KARACHI – A district and sessions court in Shikarpur has ordered Ali Amin Gandapur, a former federal minister and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to be released.

On the basis of complaints made by a citizen Amanullah, Gandapur had reportedly been held in connection with a case involving anti-state remarks and tweets.

Gandapur's release was ordered by the civil court who was hearing the case.

However, reports claim that Thatta Police have now arrived in Shikarpur to take custody of Gandapur in connection with a different case that was filed under their jurisdiction.