Mohammad Rizwan closes in on Suryakumar Yadav for top batter ranking

Web Desk 10:47 PM | 26 Apr, 2023
Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan is close to edge India's Suryakumar Yadav in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings after a strong performance in the just concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

Rizwan scored an undefeated 98* in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand, and the right-hander finished the series as Pakistan's best run-scorer with 162 runs.

Rizwan has closed the distance on Suryakumar to less than 100 rating points, with the dynamic Indian star still leading the way with 906 rating points, while the Pakistan veteran has risen from 798 to 811 points and maintains second position in the standings.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is still ranked third among batters in the current T20I rankings, despite dropping 13 rating points to 756 after scoring only 19 runs in the series final.

The major mover in the current T20I batter rankings was New Zealand dasher Mark Chapman, who jumped 45 places to a career-best 35th overall after his match-winning century in the series final in Rawalpindi.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 36 runs in the final match, was another key mover for Pakistan. He climbed six spots to joint-38th, his career high, and is Pakistan's third-highest ranked batter.

