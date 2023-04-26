Search

LifestyleVideos

Humayun Saeed reveals details about upcoming Turkish drama 'Selahaddin Eyyubi'

Web Desk 10:32 PM | 26 Apr, 2023
Humayun Saeed reveals details about upcoming Turkish drama 'Selahaddin Eyyubi'
Source: Youtube

Humayun Saeed is a known figure in the entertainment industry, having built a long-standing career as a successful actor and running a production company. As a superstar in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Humayun has consistently delivered and it can be expected that he will continue to excel in the future.

The legendary producer and actor recently shed light on his grand production, Selahaddin Eyyubi - an upcoming period drama that has been co-produced by Pakistan and Turkey. Alongside Humayun Saeed, the producers of the project include Adnan Siddiqui, Dr Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak, and Dr Junaid Ali Shah.

The Dillagi star addressed the delay in the production of Selahaddin Eyyubi and stated that the drama had garnered a lot of hype initially, which caused concern when there was a lack of updates. However, he reassured fans that the series is currently in the shooting phase and will be ready to air within the next five to six months.

The set of Selahaddin Eyyubi is said to be grand and enormous, making it one of the biggest collaborations that Pakistan has ever had with the international media industry. To strengthen the Pakistani connection, a few local actors have also been cast in the drama.

Although the series is being shot in Turkish, Saeed expressed his interest in potentially playing a small role, despite the language barrier. Selahaddin Eyyubi will air in Turkey within six months, but Pakistani audiences will have to wait a year to catch the show on their screens. Overall, Selahaddin Eyyubi promises to be an epic production, showcasing the best of Pakistani and Turkish talent.

On the work front, Saeed will next be seen in Love You Guru and Ma Wagas Nahi Jao Ga.  

Naeem Haque opens up about getting rejected by Humayun Saeed for a role

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed celebrate their first Eid as newlyweds

06:06 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Wahaj Ali goes into details about his choice to portray victim on-screen

01:09 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Tuba Anwar details her showbiz industry ventures and future

05:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Azaan Sami Khan reveals perks of being a star kid

10:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah to star in upcoming Eid telefilm

10:22 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Are Nawal Saeed and Hassan Noor dating each other?

03:21 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Humayun Saeed reveals details about upcoming Turkish drama ...

10:32 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 26 April 2023

09:06 AM | 26 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  219,200 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: