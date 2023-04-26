Humayun Saeed reveals details about upcoming Turkish drama 'Selahaddin Eyyubi'

Humayun Saeed is a known figure in the entertainment industry, having built a long-standing career as a successful actor and running a production company. As a superstar in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Humayun has consistently delivered and it can be expected that he will continue to excel in the future.
The legendary producer and actor recently shed light on his grand production, Selahaddin Eyyubi - an upcoming period drama that has been co-produced by Pakistan and Turkey. Alongside Humayun Saeed, the producers of the project include Adnan Siddiqui, Dr Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak, and Dr Junaid Ali Shah.
The Dillagi star addressed the delay in the production of Selahaddin Eyyubi and stated that the drama had garnered a lot of hype initially, which caused concern when there was a lack of updates. However, he reassured fans that the series is currently in the shooting phase and will be ready to air within the next five to six months.
The set of Selahaddin Eyyubi is said to be grand and enormous, making it one of the biggest collaborations that Pakistan has ever had with the international media industry. To strengthen the Pakistani connection, a few local actors have also been cast in the drama.
Although the series is being shot in Turkish, Saeed expressed his interest in potentially playing a small role, despite the language barrier. Selahaddin Eyyubi will air in Turkey within six months, but Pakistani audiences will have to wait a year to catch the show on their screens. Overall, Selahaddin Eyyubi promises to be an epic production, showcasing the best of Pakistani and Turkish talent.
On the work front, Saeed will next be seen in Love You Guru and Ma Wagas Nahi Jao Ga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
