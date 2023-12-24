UAE introduces new work permit for teachers: Here's eligibility criteria

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates have introduced a new work permit exclusively focused on education.

The Private Teacher Work Permit is now being offered by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) with an aim to regulate the provision of private lessons for students outside educational institutions.

The recently introduced permit allows various specialized and qualified professionals within the community to conduct private lessons for students, either individually or in groups. This opportunity extends to several groups, including certified teachers in public or private schools, government and private sector employees, individuals without employment, high school students aged between 15 and 18, as well as university students.

Dr. Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Mualla, the Undersecretary for Academic Affairs at the Ministry of Education, stated that the purpose of the Private Teacher Work Permit is to ensure stability within the educational system. It aims to offer adaptable options for students and parents that align with their needs and ambitions.

“The introduction of a permit for individuals qualified to provide private lessons will help curb illegal and unregulated practices when recruiting private teachers, which risk affecting the learning process as a whole,” he added.

Moreover, Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at MoHRE, said the permit forms part of the Ministry’s commitment to meeting present-day requirements and catering to new and emerging specialisations and professions.

“The objective is to ensure these professions are practiced within an organised legal framework that ensures fairness, protects the rights of all parties, and enhances ease of doing business,” he was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

As far as the procedure for applying is concerned, the eligible ones can submit a request through MoHRE smart application, website, and e-services system.

In a sigh of relief, it has been announced that the permit is granted free of charge for two years, enabling the permit holders to offer private lessons and generate direct income, provided they sign a ‘code of conduct’ document approved by the Ministry.

On the other hand, it has been warned that individuals offering private lessons without a permit will be fined and penalties would be imposed on them.