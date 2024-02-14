Search

ad
Immigration

Sweden probes officer for selling residence, work permits: Details inside

Web Desk
02:36 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
Sweden probes officer for selling residence, work permits: Details inside

STOCKHOLM - The government of Sweden is facing flak for allegations that one of its officials sold the residence permits.

The former administrator at the Swedish Migration Agency is alleged to have taken payments for granting residence and work permits to applicants and their family members. 

As investigations continue into the case, the migration agency has reviewed eight cases so far, and in seven of the cases, the allegations were found to be true; the administrator is believed to have handled around a thousand cases.

“There is a suspicion that the person has received payment to carry out these permits,” Carl Bexelius, head of legal affairs at the agency, was quoted as saying by local broadcaster SVT Nyheter.

Although complete details are yet to be announced, it was revealed during the investigation that the immigration office received an anonymous message that the administrator in question had been paid as much as several hundred thousand Swedish Krona to grant a residence and work permit.

The accused was reported to internal investigations by a unit manager in March last year but investigations are underway.

In one of the cases, three identical applications were granted permits naming the same company as an employer with 13 family members being included in addition to the three main applicants in August last year.

In another case, the suspect granted permission to one person and five family members in February last year, but after examination, the migration agency said "the employer is notorious for work permits for bogus employment" and that the application should have been rejected immediately, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

The man has not been grilled in person as he resigned at his own request last fall but the immigration office is now looking into whether the permits should be revoked.

The suspect denies that it was intentional or that he was paid for it and cites stress or mistakes as a reason behind such an award of permits.

The case comes weeks after Poland faced similar allegations and its deputy foreign minister was arrested in connection with a visa fraud scandal that shocked the ruling regime.

Piotr Wawrzyk was arrested following the verdict by the country's central anti-corruption bureau, further intensifying the already existing divide between Prime Minister Tusk and opposition politicians from the former Law and Justice (PiS) administration. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

02:36 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Sweden probes officer for selling residence, work permits: Details ...

02:17 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

US announces renewals of H-1B visas without leaving country: Details ...

10:45 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Thailand pushes for visa-free travel to Schengen countries but ...

10:31 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Can women perform Hajj without Mehram? Saudi Arabia clarifies ...

03:41 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Man who flew to New York from London without passport arrested again

11:17 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Israel denies visa to UN activist as atrocities in Gaza continue

Immigration

09:27 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Pilgrims can't carry these items inside Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia

04:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Hajj training begins across Pakistan: Details inside

09:15 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Fee on remittances from UAE to increase by 15 percent

09:05 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Greece confirms increasing Golden Visa investment requirement: ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:41 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Post-Election Political Dynamics in Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 14th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: