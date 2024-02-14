Election 2024: JI refuses to forge alliance with PTI to form govt

PESHAWAR – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has refused to join hands with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has grabbed higher number of seats in Feb 8 election, form government in Centre and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

JI's Central Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch told media that his party had forged alliance with other party at the federal level, adding that it would not be possible to make alliance with the PTI in KP.

On the other hand, PTI stalwart Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said alliance could not be made with the JI since it has no seat in the provincial assembly of KP.

JI has lost all three winning KP Assembly seats after the runner ups made a request for recounting after general elections.

A day earlier, PTI announced its decision to make an alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) to form government in Centre and Punjab.

The announcement was made by PTI spokesperson Rauf Hassan in a press conference, adding that his party would make the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with Jamaat-e-Islami.

He said PTI founder Imran Khan had demanded that government should be made by those who have won the elections, adding that no talks will be held with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P.

Hassan said Khan, the former prime minister who has been in jail since August last year, had directed the party to hold intra-party elections as soon as possible.

Provisional results showed that the independent candidates won 101 seats in general election for the National Assembly followed by the PML-N with 75 seats.

Imran Khan-led party claimed that most of the independents are backed by the PTI.