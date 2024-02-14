Alizeh Shah exudes Hollywood glamour in latest Valentine's photosoot

Alizeh Shah's rise to stardom was as swift as Cupid's arrow. Stepping onto the scene with the hit drama "Ehd-e-Wafa," her character Dua instantly captured hearts. Audiences craved more, and Alizeh delivered, stringing together hit projects one after another. The actor amassed a huge fanbase enamoured by her innocent allure.

Now, she's back with a new look that's setting tongues wagging. On this Valentine's Day, a day dedicated to love and symbolized by the colour red, Alizeh stuns in a mesmerizing photoshoot.

Draped in a crimson gown, her modern hair and makeup exude Hollywood glamour. It's a departure from her previous roles, showcasing a mature and captivating persona. The pictures, shared with the world, reveal an Alizeh we haven't seen before, one confidently channelling her inner diva.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2024-02-14/1707905617-4812.jpeg

Here's how fans reacted:

The actress has now turned off the comments.

Alizey was last seen in Taqdeer. Some of her notable works include Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Ehd-e-Wafa.