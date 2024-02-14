Alizeh Shah exudes Hollywood glamour in latest Valentine's photosoot

Alizeh Shah's rise to stardom was as swift as Cupid's arrow. Stepping onto the scene with the hit drama "Ehd-e-Wafa," her character Dua instantly captured hearts. Audiences craved more, and Alizeh delivered, stringing together hit projects one after another. The actor amassed a huge fanbase enamoured by her innocent allure.
Now, she's back with a new look that's setting tongues wagging. On this Valentine's Day, a day dedicated to love and symbolized by the colour red, Alizeh stuns in a mesmerizing photoshoot.
Draped in a crimson gown, her modern hair and makeup exude Hollywood glamour. It's a departure from her previous roles, showcasing a mature and captivating persona. The pictures, shared with the world, reveal an Alizeh we haven't seen before, one confidently channelling her inner diva.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2024-02-14/1707905617-4812.jpeg
Here's how fans reacted:
The actress has now turned off the comments.
Alizey was last seen in Taqdeer. Some of her notable works include Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Ehd-e-Wafa.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
