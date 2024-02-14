Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices declined in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs3,500 to close at Rs210,800.

The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs3,001 to settle at Rs180,727. In international market, the gold price declined by $33 to close $2,010 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also saw a decline in local market. The per tola price decreased by Rs20 to reach Rs2,580 while the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs17.15 to close at Rs2,211.93.