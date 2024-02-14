Search

ad
Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices declined in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs3,500 to close at Rs210,800.

The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs3,001 to settle at Rs180,727. In international market, the gold price declined by $33 to close $2,010 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also saw a decline in local market. The per tola price decreased by Rs20 to reach Rs2,580 while the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs17.15 to close at Rs2,211.93.

PSX gains over 1,000 points after coalition govt announcement

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

03:31 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Gold price declines by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

02:57 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

04:28 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

'Program war gaya': Why is PML-N angry with the ride-sharing company Careem?

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 14th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: