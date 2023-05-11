UN asks all Pakistani parties to refrain from violence to end crisis after Imran Khan's arrest

NEW YORK – The United Nations called on all stakeholders in South Asian nation to end the current impasse, stressing to end violence which is not an acceptable means to resolve political differences.

Washington, London, UN responded as at least five people have died in deadly clashes after Imran Khan’s arrest in a graft case earlier this week, which triggers his supporters to storm military buildings and ransack the residence of state buildings, and some sensitive installations including a residence of a top army general.

Amid the clashes, UN Secretary-General issued a statement, calling for an end to the ferocity that has continued across the country. A statement issued by UN Chief spokesperson called “for all parties to refrain from violence.”

Antonio Guterres calls for all parties to refrain from violence, and stresses the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly, the statement reads. He also called on authorities to respect due process and the rule of law in proceedings brought against former Prime Minister Khan.

Earlier, the United States urged Pakistan to uphold democratic values and the rule of law.

"We are aware of Imran Khan's detention, the former prime minister of Pakistan.'' At her daily news conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, "As we have said before, the United States does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus another.''

"We demand that democratic values and the rule of law be upheld on a global scale. Therefore, I would direct you to the Pakistani government for any additional information on that, she said.