WhatsApp now let you transfer chat backup to new phone with simple QR code feature

Instant messaging service WhatsApp provides several features for backing up your chat history, allowing users to save old messages, and other media to a cloud storage service like of Google Drive.

These options by Meta owned platform allows users to restore chat history while switching to a new phone or if they accidentally delete chats, but the previous options were not simple which forced users to opt for other apps while others decided against restoring data.

WhatsApp however has rolled out a new data transfer feature, simplifying the multi-step process of restoring your chats and files on a new smartphone and that’s without using cloud backups.

A QR code service will now let users transfer data with the help of Wi-Fi Direct. At the moment, Beta users of the app can use it and it be rolled out to all users in coming days.

With the updated version of the app, go to WhatsApp, enter Chats, and then Chat transfer where you’ll see the new option.

To ensure privacy, Meta ensured that data is only shared between two devices, and is fully encrypted during transfer.

Meanwhile, Android to iOS is not available at the moment, and the data transfer feature only works between devices running the same operating system.