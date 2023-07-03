WhatsApp now let you transfer chat backup to new phone with simple QR code feature

Instant messaging service WhatsApp provides several features for backing up your chat history, allowing users to save old messages, and other media to a cloud storage service like of Google Drive.
These options by Meta owned platform allows users to restore chat history while switching to a new phone or if they accidentally delete chats, but the previous options were not simple which forced users to opt for other apps while others decided against restoring data.
WhatsApp however has rolled out a new data transfer feature, simplifying the multi-step process of restoring your chats and files on a new smartphone and that’s without using cloud backups.
A QR code service will now let users transfer data with the help of Wi-Fi Direct. At the moment, Beta users of the app can use it and it be rolled out to all users in coming days.
With the updated version of the app, go to WhatsApp, enter Chats, and then Chat transfer where you’ll see the new option.
To ensure privacy, Meta ensured that data is only shared between two devices, and is fully encrypted during transfer.
Meanwhile, Android to iOS is not available at the moment, and the data transfer feature only works between devices running the same operating system.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
