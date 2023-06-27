PCB delays chairman election after BHC ruling

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has delayed the election of chairman slated to be held today (June 27) after the Balochistan High Court postponed the election.

In a statement, the cricket board said: “Following the interim order of the honorable High Court of Balochistan, Tuesday afternoon’s election of the PCB chairman has been postponed.”

Earlier, revered journalist Najam Sethi exits the election, he formed a 10-member BoG with two direct nominees from PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the acting chairman makes changes in several boards of governors, triggering Kakar's court challenge.

Former PCB Management Committee members, Shakil Sheikh, and Gul Zada moved the court, challenging the new Governing Board and today’s election.

PPP-backed Zaka Ashraf, the frontrunner candidate for the coveted post, is set to be elected. Zaka however is likely to face challenges before taking charge as PCB chairman.