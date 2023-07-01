Search

Where did Shoaib Malik spend this Eid?

07:21 PM | 1 Jul, 2023
Source: Instagram

Sports world’s most famous couple – Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza – have been stirring news for quite some time. The couple was said to have separated and rumours of their divorce made rounds on the internet. However, they have denied all the rumours and kept their affairs private.

Former national cricket team captain, Malik, marked Eidul Adha in a different setting this year, away from his beloved wife Sania Mirza and their adorable son Izhan Mirza Malik. Taking to Twitter, Malik extended heartfelt Eid wishes to his fans.

In his post, he expressed his joy at celebrating Eid with his family in his hometown of Sialkot. Alongside his festive greetings, he urged everyone to extend a helping hand to those in need, emphasizing the importance of including the poor and less fortunate in the festivities. He playfully advised everyone not to go overboard with the Bar BQ (barbecue) feast.

"It's Eid Mubarak time everyone. Wishing you all a blessed day. Feels great to be celebrating this Eid with my family in my hometown Sialkot. Remember to help everyone around you especially the privileged and yes (Don't) take it easy on the BBQ"

The former tennis legend took to her Instagram to extend warm wishes to her followers. In a heartwarming gesture, she shared an adorable picture that showcased her twinning with her son.

The cricket star's absence sparked curiosity among fans who wondered why he was not present in the pictures.

Despite many claims, the couple has repeatedly negated the narrative of divorce with Mirza and suggested that their “own commitments” and exhaustive schedule keep them apart for extended periods of time. 

Shoaib Malik credits Sania Mirza for all the hype around their marriage

