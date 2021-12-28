Mathira gets candid about her plastic surgery controversy
Web Desk
05:58 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Mathira gets candid about her plastic surgery controversy
Share

Mathira was recently spotted in the talk show “Time Out With Ahsan Khan” and the social media celebrity ended up grabbing all the attention.

As the 29-year-old sat down for a little chit chat with Ahsan Khan, she did have some interesting revelations regarding the plastic surgery controversy that is often associated with her.

Never one to shy away from making an explosive remark, Mathira revealed that while she never had gone under the knife for cosmetic concerns, she did recently have liposuction surgery.

“If I had gotten any such operations done, I would have owned up to them. I have had liposuction done, and I own it.”

Moreover, Mathira kept the conversation real and filter-free as she delved into details about her public image and early days as VJ. She was accompanied by her sister Rose.

Born to a South African father and Pakistani mother within a Muslim family in Harare, Zimbabwe, the actress studied in Zimbabwe before moving with her family to Pakistan amid unrest in that country.

Mathira had tied the knot with a Punjabi singer Farran J. Mirza in 2012. Later in 2018, she formally announced the news of her divorce on her social media accounts.

Mathira disappointed with Faysal Quraishi’s ... 06:02 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

Mathira has expressed her disappointment with superstar Faysal Quraishi’s recent remarks about working with ...

More From This Category
Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal announce project with ...
06:20 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Asim Azhar pens a heartwarming birthday wish for ...
07:06 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate their ...
05:17 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Pakistani singer Hamza Malik leaves Jubin ...
12:55 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Indian actress commits suicide after being ...
09:41 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Katrina Kaif has the sweetest birthday wish for ...
09:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal announce project with Anurag Kashyap
06:20 PM | 28 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr