Turkish star Gulsim Ali sizzles in latest photos from Maldives 

ISTANBUL – Gülsim Ali, the talented actress who brought Aslıhan Hatun to life in the celebrated Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with her extraordinary portrayal.

With her immense talent and captivating on-screen presence, Gülsim Ali has amassed a massive fan base.

Recently, she took to social media to share a couple of breathtaking pictures that has sent the pulses of her fans racing.

In the mesmerizing photo, the Turkish actor can bee seen wearing revealing white dress as she posed for a photo outside a lake-facing house in Maldives.

Her devoted fan base filled the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.