Lahore court declares Moonis Elahi absconder in money laundering case

02:11 PM | 22 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – A local court in Punjab capital on Saturday declared former minister Moonis Elahi an absconder for not joining investigation launched against him over money laundering charges. 

The judicial magistrate issued the order at the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after the son for former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi failed to show up before the probe team even after issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

The court was told by the law enforcement authority that the suspect was not present when the address given in his identity card was visited.

The FIA said the suspect, who is currently in Spain, purposefully avoided the money laundering investigation, hence, he should be declared the absconder.

In another case related to corruption, the PTI leader was also declared a fugitive. He has been accused to receiving bribes in different projects in the case. 

