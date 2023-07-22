Pakistani blockbuster drama ‘Meray Pass Tum Ho’ to be aired in India

KARACHI – Pakistan’s record-breaking drama serial “Meray Pass Tum Ho” is all set to hit Indian television screens.

Touted as the ‘biggest drama serial in the history of Pakistani television', the serial starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui made waves when it first premiered in August 2019.

After receiving unmatchable appreciation in home, it will now enthrall the audience across the border.

Ayeza Khan shared the development on Instagram as she shared a post of the Zee Zindagi channel to her stories section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINDAGI (@zindagiofficial)

The Indian entertainment channel also made the announcement in this regard and urged people to stay tuned as the blockbuster drama would be aired soon.