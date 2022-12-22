Naeema Butt grooves to the tunes of ‘Besharam Rang’ on her birthday

Rising star Naeema Butt has showcased some killer dance moves as she gave her own spin to the viral song ‘Besharam Rang’.
The ‘Fraud’ actor took to her Instagram and posted a new dance reel on the feed. “My gift to myself on my birthday.”
Dressed in a shimmery black dress with silver jewels and high glam makeup, the Ehd e Wafa actor can be seen grooving to the latest party track from Bollywood ‘Besharam Rang’ from the movie ‘Pathaan’.
Needless to say, the reel spread like wildfire online. Butt received several hearts and birthday wishes from her fans.
While Besharam Rang has been trending online, the sizzling number is also mired in controversies ever since its release last week, for the inappropriate and vulgar video and attire of Padukone.
On the work front, Naeema Butt is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Fraud’ alongside A-list actors Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.15
|234.65
|Euro
|EUR
|257
|259.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295.5
|298.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.5
|65.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.05
|167.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.24
|31.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
