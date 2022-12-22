Naeema Butt grooves to the tunes of ‘Besharam Rang’ on her birthday

Rising star Naeema Butt has showcased some killer dance moves as she gave her own spin to the viral song ‘Besharam Rang’.

The ‘Fraud’ actor took to her Instagram and posted a new dance reel on the feed. “My gift to myself on my birthday.”

Dressed in a shimmery black dress with silver jewels and high glam makeup, the Ehd e Wafa actor can be seen grooving to the latest party track from Bollywood ‘Besharam Rang’ from the movie ‘Pathaan’.

Needless to say, the reel spread like wildfire online. Butt received several hearts and birthday wishes from her fans.

While Besharam Rang has been trending online, the sizzling number is also mired in controversies ever since its release last week, for the inappropriate and vulgar video and attire of Padukone.

On the work front, Naeema Butt is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Fraud’ alongside A-list actors Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan.