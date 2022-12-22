Search

Lifestyle

Merub Ali praises Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's career

07:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
Merub Ali praises Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's career
Source: Merub (Instagram)

Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. With her acting skills and bubbly persona, the beauty was quick to create her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.

It seems that the rising star Merub Ali is a huge fan of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and admires all the famous characters the actress.

Sharing a tweet, the Sinf e Aahan star reminded fellow fans of "Shanti Priya" days from Deepika Padukone's career to her recent sizzling stint in the popular film Gehraiyaan.

Padukone made her big Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, a decade ago. Nowadays, she is busy promoting her film Pathaan with SRK.

Nowadays, Deepika had been making headlines for her song Besharam Rang which is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. 

On the work front, Merub is currently working in the drama serial Wabaal co-starring Sarah Khan and Tahla Chahour. The story of the serial revolves around a girl who is tired of poverty and lives an imaginary life of riches.

Watch – Merub Ali spotted cheering for Asim Azhar at his concert

Lifestyle

Aagha Ali enthralls fans with his melodious voice

05:44 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Happy birthday Mahira Khan! Lollywood diva turns 38

04:33 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Unfazed Deepika Padukone calls her FIFA World Cup outfit 'perfect'

08:55 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Watch – Merub Ali spotted cheering for Asim Azhar at his concert

06:29 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Ahmad Taha Ghani and Ali Raza subjected to criticism over latest video

04:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Indian diva brings home 'Mrs World' title after 21 years

11:46 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Hira Mani sets temperature soaring in a bathrobe 

08:34 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 22, 2022

07:45 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.15 234.65
Euro EUR 257 259.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295.5 298.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.5 65.1
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.05 167.4
China Yuan CNY 31.24 31.49
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: