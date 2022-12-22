Merub Ali praises Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's career

Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. With her acting skills and bubbly persona, the beauty was quick to create her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.

It seems that the rising star Merub Ali is a huge fan of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and admires all the famous characters the actress.

Sharing a tweet, the Sinf e Aahan star reminded fellow fans of "Shanti Priya" days from Deepika Padukone's career to her recent sizzling stint in the popular film Gehraiyaan.

Padukone made her big Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, a decade ago. Nowadays, she is busy promoting her film Pathaan with SRK.

Nowadays, Deepika had been making headlines for her song Besharam Rang which is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

On the work front, Merub is currently working in the drama serial Wabaal co-starring Sarah Khan and Tahla Chahour. The story of the serial revolves around a girl who is tired of poverty and lives an imaginary life of riches.