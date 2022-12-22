Sarsabz, farmers highlight devastating impact of floods on agriculture on 4th Kissan Day

MULTAN – Sarsabz Fertilizer, the flagship brand of Fatima Fertilizer, joined thousands of farmers on Wednesday to celebrate the fourth Kissan Day during a special ceremony hosted at a Fatima Fertilizer's plant in Punjab.

The event in Multan was attended by a large gathering of farmers which also included Khalid Khokhar, President of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Dr. Anjum Ali, Director General (Extension & AR) in Punjab, and Nazo Dharejo - a progressive farmer from Sindh, who actively advocates about the hardships faced by farmers.

Important officials including Syed Fakhar Imam (Ex-Minister of National Food Security and Research), the Vice Chancellor of the University of Multan, Dr. Asif Ali and member of the Pakistan Crop Protection Association (PCPA), Asif Majeed and other senior officials also attended the event to mark their tribute and deep appreciation towards the farmers.

On account of Kissan Day celebrations, Fawad Mukhtar, CEO of Fatima Fertilizer said, "In context to the recent floods, protecting Pakistan's future food security has become the most important priority for the agriculture sector. This can only be achieved through the hard work and dedication of our farmers' community who are already facing immense hardships and challenges due to the devasting floods and need our support and encouragement to achieve this monumental target."

Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing & Sales, at Fatima Fertilizer said: "Farmers are our true heroes who play a vital role in harnessing the true potential of the agriculture sector. Let us all work towards modernising the agriculture sector and helping small-scale farmers to overcome their current challenges so they can play their due role to ensure our economic prosperity and national food security.”

The recent floods in Pakistan have severely impacted the agriculture sector which is currently facing an acute existential crisis. Not only has it become more challenging to meet the country's food security needs, but the potential income from agricultural exports is also expected to decline significantly. Agriculture experts predict that if thousands of acres of agricultural land are not restored on priority, the country may face a noticeable food shortage in the near future. To rescue Pakistan from this threatening situation, the government needs to mobilise all possible resources and play a pivotal role in reviving the sector.

Sarsabz Fertilizer has been effectively working to protect the interest of farmers by proposing initiatives like Kissan Day to create a platform where farmers' issues can be raised to the attention of stakeholders and policymakers to try and explore possible reforms and policies which can help support the farmers.

The one-day celebrations of Kissan Day concluded with a distribution of shields ceremony among the farmers’ community.