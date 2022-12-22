Hira Mani sets temperature soaring in a bathrobe 

Lollywood diva Hira Mani reacts to critics and fans in the same manner, that is love, and what sets her apart is her ability to have no qualms about what is said or written about her.

The Do Bol star has become a household name in the Pakistani entertainment industry and she is definitely one we want to see more of.

This time around, the unapologetically fierce and bold actress is making hearts race with her newest pictures in a bathrobe.

Her photos are drawing mixed reactions from social media users:

On the work front, Mani was recently seen in Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Belmar.