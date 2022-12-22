Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor’s son ties the knot

ISLAMABAD – Saad Ghafoor, the son of Quetta Corps Commander Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor, has tied the knot. Pictures from the Nikah ceremony are doing rounds on the internet.
There are not many details available about the event, which was reportedly held at a mosque in Islamabad and was attended by close family members and friends of Asif Ghafoor, one of the noted generals of the Pakistan Army. Ghafoor rose to fame when he was working as spokesperson for the Pakistan Army.
A picture from the Nikkah event surfaced on the internet in which Gen Asif can be seen sitting next to noted religious scholar Saqib Raza Mustafai, who solemnised the Nikah.
کور کمانڈر بلوچستان لیفٹیننٹ جنرل آصف غفور کے صاحبزادے سعد غفور کے نکاح کی تقریب انتہائی سادگی سے ادا کی گئی.— Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor Fans (Official) 🇵🇰 (@AGFanOff) December 22, 2022
نکاح کا احتمام مسجد میں کیا گیا جو کہ علامہ ثاقب رضا مستفائی نے پڑھایا.
کور کمانڈر بلوچستان لیفٹیننٹ جنرل آصف غفور کے خاندان اور قریبی احباب کی شرکت. pic.twitter.com/BP5lyW31am
His son can be seen in a simple traditional attire wearing a garland. The groom’s father too chose a simple dress for the big day of his son. Social media users are sending best wishes to the general and his son.
Asif Ghafoor was commissioned into an 87 SP Medium Regiment Artillery in September 1988. The officer served on various staff, instructional and command assignments including Brigade Major Infantry Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary MS Branch, GSO-I Military Operations Directorate, GHQ, Director Military Operations in Military Operations Directorate, GHQ before becoming Director General of the Inter Services Army’s Public Relations (DG ISPR), from December 2016 till January 2020.
As the military's spokesman, Ghafoor was very vocal in his press conferences -- especially during Pakistan-India standoff last year -- and also on Twitter, his personal as well.
Asif Ghafoor was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General. He has been appointed Commander 12 Corps the military said, a day after the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali in a helicopter crash in Balochistan earlier this year.
