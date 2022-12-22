KP cancels winter vacations in schools

PESHAWAR – The provincial administration in the country’s northwestern region has canceled winter vacations in the summer zone of the province.

In a notification, the school education department mentioned canceling winter break to complete the course. Besides annulling the two-week holidays in the summer zone, the vacations in the winter zone have also been reduced and they will now be held from January 1 to February 15.

“In the aftermath of the CORONA Pandemic 2019, the working days for Academic Session 2022-23 are not sufficient to complete the course work in the schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It has, therefore been decided to waive off winter vacations in the summer zone of the province till any unusual change in the weather condition”, the notification cited.

It further mentioned, “Likewise, winter vacations in the winter zone have also been reduced and schools in the winter zone shall remain closed from 01-01-2023 to 15-02-2023.”

Officials said the decision has been taken due to the loss incurred by Covid pandemic when educational institutions remained closed for months.

On the other hand, Punjab higher education department has announced closure of all public and private colleges across the province from December 24 to 31.