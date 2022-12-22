Search

Ushna Shah is engaged to longtime beau Hamza Amin

Web Desk 09:50 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
Source: ushnashah/Instagram

Lollywood's versatile and talented actor Ushna Shah is now engaged to her longtime beau Hamza Amin.

The Habs star has announced her engagement to Hamza Amin, a noted golfer from a South Asian country. He is the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation.

On Thursday, Shah took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans. She shared a series of pictures and videos from the intimate ceremony, which was attended by family members.

"Meet my missing puzzle piece, Hamza Amin, Munda Sohna Vee Eh Teh Changa Vee. Bismillah Kariye?" she wrote in the caption.

On her special day, Shah opted for a light-coloured dress with silver embellishments all over. Hamza was seen wearing a cream-coloured sherwani coupled with a shawl.

Pictures show the engagement rings, flowers, and a cake with the text, "She asked, and he said yes."

The post garnered thousands of reactions in a few minutes as Shah's fans flocked to the comments section to shower love on the couple.

Earlier, Shah opened up about her love life. PDA-filled pictures of the lovebirds have been circulating on the internet.

Shah is a versatile face in the Pakistani showbiz industry; she debuted with Mere Khwabon Ka Diya and her first success with thriller romance Bashar Momin starring Faysal Qureshi. Some of the other serials include Thoda Sa Aasman, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Balaa and Habs.

Pakistani soldier injured in Bannu operation succumbs to wounds: ISPR

10:33 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

