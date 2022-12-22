Search

Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal dance their heart out at wedding of Saleem Sheikh's daughter

Web Desk 08:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
Source: Sadaf Kanwal (Instagram)

Lollywood's favourite power couple, Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari, has been the center of attention during the wedding season. Attending the grand and luxurious Nikkah ceremony of Pakistani actor Saleem Sheikh's daughter, Nashmia Saleem Sheikh, the adorable duo oozed couple goals for their fans.

Sabzwari is the nephew of Saleem Sheikh, whose daughter's Nikkah ceremony was something straight out of dreams followed by a stunning sangeet ceremony.

The Sheikh-Sabzwari families got together to celebrate the happy occasion in the Anokha Ladla famed actor's household. The Billo Bablu Aur Bhaiyya actor and his darling wife were also present at the event, having the best time of their life. 

Kanwal posted glimpses into the big, fat wedding on her Instagram story section.

On the work front, Sabzwari was recently seen in Hasad, Dil Ruba, Nand, Teri Raah Main, Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye, and Dil-e-Veeran.

On the other hand, Kanwal's recent works include Apni Apni Love Story, Alif, and Lockdown.

Shahroz Sabzwari talks about gifts he gave to Sadaf Kanwal

