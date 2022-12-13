Shahroz Sabzwari talks about gifts he gave to Sadaf Kanwal

Shahroz Sabzwari talks about gifts he gave to Sadaf Kanwal
Source: Sadaf Kanwal (Instagram)
Lollywood's favourite couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari are back in town with their out-of-the-box ideas and mind-boggling statements.

The duo is rather infamous for making problematic statements that are often followed by an apology or nonchalant behaviour. This time the pair decided to share their values with their fans during an interview and discussed the topic of married couples giving gifts to each other.     

During a recent interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the celebrity couple was asked if they remember what gifts they exchanged for the first time.

The Kyunke Ishq Baraye Farokht Nahi actor stated that he gifted Kanwal an expensive bag and watch. The Meka Aur Susral actress added that she hasn't really gifted Zard Zamano Ka Sawera actor anything except their daughter Zahra, maybe a few perfumes, earphones and glasses.

The host asked Kanwal whether spouses should have a give-and-take protocol when it comes to showering gifts and presents and the Balu Mahi actress said "wives should be on the receiving end, not the giving."

On the work front, Sabzwari was recently seen in Hasad, Dil Ruba, Nand, Teri Raah Main, Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye and Dil-e-Veeran.

Kanwal, on the other hand, was seen in Apni Apni Love Story, Alif and Lockdown

Shahroz Sabzwari talks about gifts he gave to Sadaf Kanwal
10:49 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

