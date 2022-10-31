Shahroz and Sadaf Sabzwari spoke about Nooreh’s initial reaction to baby Zahra

Celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal welcomed their daughter Zahra and the Sabzwaris are on cloud nine, including little Nooreh.

Nooreh is Shahroz’s daughter from his first marriage with Syra Yousuf. The couple parted ways in 2020 after being together for eight years. Shahroz is now married to Sadaf with whom he has his second daughter Zahra.

In a recent interview, the Nand actor spoke about Nooreh’s initial reaction to Sadaf’s pregnancy and Zahra’s birth and the bond his children share is truly heart melting.

On the work front, Shahroz is all set for his drama serial co-starring Romaisa Khan and Faizan Sheikh.