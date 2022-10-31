Shahroz and Sadaf Sabzwari spoke about Nooreh’s initial reaction to baby Zahra
Web Desk
06:50 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Shahroz and Sadaf Sabzwari spoke about Nooreh’s initial reaction to baby Zahra
Source: Shahroz Sabzwari (Instagram)
Share

Celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal welcomed their daughter Zahra and the Sabzwaris are on cloud nine, including little Nooreh. 

Nooreh is Shahroz’s daughter from his first marriage with Syra Yousuf. The couple parted ways in 2020 after being together for eight years. Shahroz is now married to Sadaf with whom he has his second daughter Zahra.

In a recent interview, the Nand actor spoke about Nooreh’s initial reaction to Sadaf’s pregnancy and Zahra’s birth and the bond his children share is truly heart melting.

On the work front, Shahroz is all set for his drama serial co-starring Romaisa Khan and Faizan Sheikh.

Shahroz Sabzwari pens a beautiful birthday wish ... 03:27 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

Another round of celebration has kickstarted in the Sabzwari family as the new mommy Sadaf Kanwal is now celebrating ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with ...
05:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Madhuri Dixit stuns in a gorgeous saree designed ...
05:32 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Hamza Ali Abbasi reveals why he refused Indian ...
04:31 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Celebrities saddened over journalist Sadaf ...
07:25 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Ushna Shah is a sight to behold in beautiful ...
04:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Urwa Hocane addresses relationship status with ...
03:32 PM | 31 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahroz and Sadaf Sabzwari spoke about Nooreh’s initial reaction to baby Zahra
06:50 PM | 31 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr