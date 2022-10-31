Celebrities saddened over journalist Sadaf Naeem's tragic death
The news of journalist Sadaf Naeem's death after being crushed under PTI's container amid long march has left many heartbroken.
Many celebrities including Lollywood diva Amar Khan was devastated at the tragic death of news reporter Sadaf Naeem in a horrific accident during the coverage of long march.
Taking to Twitter, Amar tweeted, 'Shocked beyond words what a tragic death at the work field.Had met her a few times what a zealous and courageous #khabarein #channel5 reporter she was.May Allah taala grant her the highest place in heavan.And Plz dont post those videos its absolutely inhumane #SadafNaeem', captioned the Baadua actress.
Shocked beyond words what a tragic death at the work field.Had met her a few times what a zealous and courageous #khabarein #channel5 reporter she was.May Allah taala grant her the highest place in heavan.And Plz dont post those videos its absolutely inhumane #SadafNaeem pic.twitter.com/9cgl0j4WNj— Amar khan (@iamamarkhan) October 30, 2022
On the work front, Amar Khan made her debut with the film Dum Mastam opposite Imran Ashraf. The film is directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin and penned by Amar Khan.
Former cricketer Muhammad Hafeez also expressed his condolence over the tragic death.
He said: “Sad to know about the tragic death of journalist #SadafNaeem May Allah bless her jannah. Condolences to her friends & family.”
