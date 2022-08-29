Shahroz Sabzwari pens a beautiful birthday wish for Sadaf Kanwal
03:27 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Shahroz Sabzwari pens a beautiful birthday wish for Sadaf Kanwal
Source: Shahroz Sabzwari (Instagram)
Another round of celebration has kickstarted in the Sabzwari family as the new mommy Sadaf Kanwal is now celebrating her big day.

The Virgo couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal share birthdays just a few days apart. The Basaat e Dil actor took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming note for his “soulmates.”

Shahroz posted an adorable picture of his wife sporting an infectious laugh while surrounded by cakes, flowers, candles and balloons. Penning a love letter for the “incredible woman”, the Hasad actor wrote, 

"She’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, her and mine are the same." -Happy Birthday to this incredible woman ♥️", captioned the Nand actor.

Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot in 2020 after rumours of their relationship had been rife on social media. Earlier, he parted ways with his wife of seven years, Syra Yousaf citing irreconcilable differences. The former celebrity couple is parents to a daughter named Nooreh.

Sadaf Kanwal pens a heartwarming birthday note ... 05:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2022

Pakistan's celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have been making headlines after the birth of their ...

