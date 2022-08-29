Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf gear up for upcoming project

Pakistani actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf are all set to take the internet by storm with their upcoming drama serial produced under Momina Duraid.

The heartthrob of many debuted with Janaan while Maya Ali on the other hand will be back on Hum TV after six years.

Ali was last seen in Mann Mayal on Hum TV channel. Ashraf, on the other hand, had gone into production, appearing in films, and a telefilm on General Nigar Johar’s life Aik Hai Nigar opposite Mahira Khan. Both the actors were recently spotted for a brand photoshoot.

Their upcoming drama is produced under the banner of MD Productions and scheduled to air on Hum TV. Younhi is reportedly directed by Ehteshamuddin who also directed Udaari and Super Star. The actors have shared pictures from the initiation of the production to excite their fans. Ali and Ashraf have created a buzz on the internet as the duo exudes amazing chemistry.

Taking to Instagram, Ashraf shared the news of the upcoming serial.

Maya Ali was recently seen in Jo Bichar Gaye while Ashraf made headlines for his impeccable performance in Aik Hair Nigar.