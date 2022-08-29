Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf gear up for upcoming project
Share
Pakistani actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf are all set to take the internet by storm with their upcoming drama serial produced under Momina Duraid.
The heartthrob of many debuted with Janaan while Maya Ali on the other hand will be back on Hum TV after six years.
Ali was last seen in Mann Mayal on Hum TV channel. Ashraf, on the other hand, had gone into production, appearing in films, and a telefilm on General Nigar Johar’s life Aik Hai Nigar opposite Mahira Khan. Both the actors were recently spotted for a brand photoshoot.
Their upcoming drama is produced under the banner of MD Productions and scheduled to air on Hum TV. Younhi is reportedly directed by Ehteshamuddin who also directed Udaari and Super Star. The actors have shared pictures from the initiation of the production to excite their fans. Ali and Ashraf have created a buzz on the internet as the duo exudes amazing chemistry.
Taking to Instagram, Ashraf shared the news of the upcoming serial.
View this post on Instagram
Maya Ali was recently seen in Jo Bichar Gaye while Ashraf made headlines for his impeccable performance in Aik Hair Nigar.
Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf set temperature soaring ... 08:10 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf have created a furore on the internet as the duo oozes crackling chemistry in their latest ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani rupee loses Rs1.34 against US dollar02:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince MBS grieved over loss of ...01:03 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz arrives in Nowshera to review flood relief activities12:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- Hadiqa Kiani seeks donations for flood victims under her own ...08:49 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022