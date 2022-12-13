PTI to announce date for dissolving assemblies in Lahore rally on Dec 17

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan will announce the date for dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies’ dissolution in the Lahore rally.

Reports in local media suggest that the former ruling party will hold a power show at Liberty Chowk on December 17, in which the party chief will announce the future course of action.

The development comes as Khan chaired a meeting of PTI’s Central Punjab and Lahore leadership today where party lawmakers shared views on the dissolution of assemblies.

It was reported that senior PTI leaders expressed their support for Khan’s decision to dissolve the assemblies in a final move to pressurize the incumbent government to announce early elections.

The PTI chairman, who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from the premiership, continues to call for snap polls, calling it the only way out of a political and economic quagmire.

Lately, the former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the "imported government" does not want elections and further questioned their approach to ruling the country of nearly 231 million. He mentioned dissolving assemblies before December 20, if the ruling alliance failed to announce early elections.