Malala Yousafzai blasts Afghan Taliban for banning women's education

Noor Fatima 08:16 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
Source: Malala Yousafzai (Instagram)

In a shocking turn of events, the Taliban government in Afghanistan has banned Afghani women from getting higher education, closing down schools, colleges, and universities without giving any concrete reason.

This shocked the entire world, especially the people in Muslim countries as this is a clear violation of human rights, and is discouraged in Islam. One of the many Muslim women activists in the world to lambast the Taliban government is Malala Yousafzai who has spoken out against the Taliban.

The Nobel Peace prize laureate openly expressed her discontentment over the ban, suggesting that the "quest to learn" cannot be suppressed. Earlier, Yousafzai had come to Pakistan with a mission for girls' education.

Malala Yousafzai was also a victim of a nearly fatal attack by the Taliban when she demanded women in Swat region to be allowed to go to schools in 2009.

Yousafzai tweeted, "The Taliban may lock all the classrooms and university gates in the country — but they can never lock up women's minds. They cannot stop girls from seeking knowledge. They cannot kill the quest to learn."

The female education activist's tweet met with positive response from Twitterati who were equally furious and demanded the Taliban government to revert their decision.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-22/malala-yousafzai-lambasts-taliban-ban-on-wo-1671707684-9024.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-22/malala-yousafzai-lambasts-taliban-ban-on-wo-1671707664-7028.jpg

The Taliban administration's ban on women's education received widespread backlash from international figures, with many countries including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia condemning the prohibition.

The Taliban regime returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after international forces — led by the United States — left Afghanistan war-scarred after staying 20 years.

Taliban bans women from attending university in Afghanistan

