'Barbie' is now playing in Punjab after removal of four dialogues

Over the past weekend, there was a sudden and unexpected turn of events in the Punjab cinema scene. After facing controversy and alleged objections from the Punjab Film Censor Board, the highly anticipated Barbie film found itself back on the screens. Cinema owners in Punjab began opening shows and selling tickets for the movie once again.
It seemed as though the allure of Barbie's flamboyance and Robbie's charm had left them mesmerized, rendering them silent as if under a spell. Nevertheless, after persistent probing on Saturday morning, a member of the Punjab Film Censor Board finally revealed the reason behind the turnaround.
According to an insider, the film's distributor ultimately agreed to make changes to the movie by muting specific words deemed objectionable by the board. These words were alleged to be promoting homosexuality, and their removal was the condition for allowing the film to be screened publicly.
Earlier reports suggesting that Barbie was outright "banned" in Punjab were refuted. In fact, the Punjab Film Censor Board issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the film on Thursday, but with the condition that certain words be censored before its public release. This demand did not sit well with HKC Entertainment, the local distributor of Barbie in Pakistan.
The controversy first gained momentum on Friday morning, when a tweet claimed that the Punjab Film Censor Board withheld the NOC due to "objectionable" content related to LGBTQ themes. This tweet quickly circulated on Twitter, sparking widespread discussions and speculations about the film's fate. It was reported that the NOC would only be granted once the alleged "objectionable" content was removed from the movie.
A Google search further fueled the speculations, as major Lahore cinemas, including Cue Cinemas, Cine Star, and Universal Cinemas, were not screening the Barbie film. Instead, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was being shown in these theatres, leading to confusion and questions among moviegoers about the sudden absence of the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer.
On a positive note, the Barbie film continued to run successfully in Sindh and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) without any editing or cuts. The contrasting situations in different regions added to the complexity of the situation and raised discussions about censorship and artistic expression.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 22, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.97
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
