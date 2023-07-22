Use of drone cameras banned in Pakistan capital for two months

ISLAMABAD – The capital city administration has imposed a ban on use of drone cameras for the period of two months for security reasons across Islamabad.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has issued a notification in this regard, stating that ban has been imposed under Section 144.

Memon has directed all assistant commissioners, magistrates and Islamabad Police to implement the notification strictly.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has also imposed a ban on pavilion riding in the capital city till Muharram 10 due to security concerns.

The holy month of Muharram begins on Thursday, July 20, marking the star of the new Islamic year. Youm-e-Ashur (Day of Ashura) will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).