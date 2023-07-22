Use of drone cameras banned in Pakistan capital for two months

ISLAMABAD – The capital city administration has imposed a ban on use of drone cameras for the period of two months for security reasons across Islamabad.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has issued a notification in this regard, stating that ban has been imposed under Section 144.
Memon has directed all assistant commissioners, magistrates and Islamabad Police to implement the notification strictly.
Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has also imposed a ban on pavilion riding in the capital city till Muharram 10 due to security concerns.
The holy month of Muharram begins on Thursday, July 20, marking the star of the new Islamic year. Youm-e-Ashur (Day of Ashura) will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 22, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.97
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
