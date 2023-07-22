Search

Pakistan

Punjab allocates Rs3.2 billion to buy new vehicle for officers 

03:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2023
Punjab allocates Rs3.2 billion to buy new vehicle for officers 
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government has allocated Rs3.2 billion to bury new vehicles for all assistant commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and additional commissioners. 

The decision comes as the South Asian country is reeling under economic crisis coincided with skyrocketing inflation. The cash-strapped nation has recently secured a $3billion loan deal from the IMF to avert default. 

Reports said the provincial finance department has issued a notification, approving the allocation of funds to procure vehicles for the officers. 

The notification, dated July 20, states that every assistant commissioner would be given a double-cabin manual transmission vehicle while additional deputy commissioners (General) will get 1300cc vehicles. Additional commissioners of every division will receive 1600cc vehicles. 

It further states that the vehicles currently being used by assistant commissioners will be allotted to tehsildars. 

Budget 2023-24: Punjab cabinet approves increase in salaries, pensions of government employees

Pakistan

Monsoon rain lashes Lahore, other Punjab cities

09:18 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

No new tax being imposed on agriculture, real estate sectors, says Dar

08:49 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

PM Shehbaz vows to increase IT exports to $25 billion

11:35 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

May 9 violence caused Rs2.5 billion losses, AGP tells SC in military courts case

02:16 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Earthquake jolts Rawalpindi, Lahore and several Punjab cities

01:05 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

New textbooks to be introduced for intermediate students in Punjab

02:29 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab allocates Rs3.2 billion to buy new vehicle for officers 

03:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 22 July, 2023

09:02 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 22, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 318.97 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Karachi PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Peshawar PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Quetta PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Sialkot PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Attock PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Gujranwala PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Jehlum PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Multan PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Bahawalpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Gujrat PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Nawabshah PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Chakwal PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Hyderabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Nowshehra PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Sargodha PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Faisalabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Mirpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: