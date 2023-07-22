Punjab allocates Rs3.2 billion to buy new vehicle for officers 

LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government has allocated Rs3.2 billion to bury new vehicles for all assistant commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and additional commissioners.

The decision comes as the South Asian country is reeling under economic crisis coincided with skyrocketing inflation. The cash-strapped nation has recently secured a $3billion loan deal from the IMF to avert default.

Reports said the provincial finance department has issued a notification, approving the allocation of funds to procure vehicles for the officers.

The notification, dated July 20, states that every assistant commissioner would be given a double-cabin manual transmission vehicle while additional deputy commissioners (General) will get 1300cc vehicles. Additional commissioners of every division will receive 1600cc vehicles.

It further states that the vehicles currently being used by assistant commissioners will be allotted to tehsildars.