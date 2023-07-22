Search

Pakistan

Pakistani news channels to face fine by up to Rs10mn for airing fake news under Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

22 Jul, 2023
Pakistani news channels to face fine by up to Rs10mn for airing fake news under Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

ISLAMABAD – The Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting in NA gave final nod to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority PEMRA (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with warning of hefty fines on broadcaster to air disinformation.

NA Committee meeting led by Javaria Zafar Aheer approved the bill, while Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other members of ruling alliance, hailed the bill amendment, calling it historic.

Minister said media workers were empowered to file complaints in the Council of Complaints. She said it took more than a year for the coalition government to prepare the amended bill after detailed consultations were all stakeholders.

She mentioned redefining fake news, disinformation, and misinformation in the Amendment Bill, and under the new bill, the fine for airing false news has been increased to Rs10 million.

At least nine clauses, of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority bill, have been changed, whereas, five new ones 20, 20-A, 29A, 30B, and 39A were introduced.

Minister said public entertainment, education and information have been improved, and it focuses on content related to tolerance in society, general development, energy, and economic development.

Under the new bill, the duration of airing ads cannot exceed 5 minutes during a regular programme on the mainstream channels.

Unions of media workers including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) were briefed about the PEMRA law.

Pakistan government directs Pemra to reverse ban on Imran Khan's speeches

