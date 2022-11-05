Pakistan government directs Pemra to reverse ban on Imran Khan's speeches

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to lift ban on broadcasting of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s speeches and press conference on television.

Reports said that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has issued the directives by invoking Section 5 of the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, the regulatory body announced the ban over Khan’s controversial remarks against the military institution in a speech during party’s long march and in press conference held after an attempt on his life.

In a prohibition order to all television channels, the regulatory body states: “Reference is invited to the speeches made by Mr. Imran Khan during Long March and his press conference aired on various satellite TV channels on November 04. 2022, wherein he has made aspersions against the state institutions by leveling baseless allegations for orchestrating an assassination plan. Contents of his speeches are being rebroadcast on various TV channels in their talk shows and news bulletins without any editorial oversight”.

Saying “airing of such content is likely to create hatred among the people or is prejudicial to maintenance of law and order or is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility or endangers national security is a serious violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and Section 27 of PEM RA Ordinance 2002 as well as Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015”.

On Nov 3, Imran was shot at and injured when a suspect, standing in front of the container carrying the PTI chief and senior party leaders, showered a volley of bullets with an automatic pistol when the party’s ‘Haqaaqi Azadi’ march reached Wazirabad’s Allahwala Chowk.

A PTI supporter, identified as Muazzam Nawaz, lost his life, while 14 party leaders and workers, including Senator Faisal Javed Khan, MNA Ahmad Nasir Chattha and Omer Mayar, were among the injured.

Earlier today, ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed the assault on three officials: PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI director-general for counter intelligence, Major General Faisal Naseer, promising to take to the streets again once he recovered.

Khan was holding a press talk at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore, a day after he was shot in the legs on Thursday as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march on the capital, Islamabad, to press for early elections and the resignation of PM Sharif.

Speaking about what he called a plot to kill him, Khan said: “Three people made the plan,” naming Sharif, Sanaullah and Nasser. I want to ask [army chief] General [Qamar Javed] Bajwa, will your honor rise or fall if you take action against people who inflict violence on people?”

“Hatred will grow,” Khan warned, if the three officials he had named were not held accountable.

“Until these three people resign, how will there be an investigation?”

He asked his party workers and followers to protest until the three people resigned.