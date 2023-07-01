Search

Immigration

This Asian country has extended e-visa validity to 90 days: Details inside

Web Desk 08:13 PM | 1 Jul, 2023
This Asian country has extended e-visa validity to 90 days: Details inside

DALAT - Vietnam has extended the tourist e-visa validity from one to three months, in a fresh legislation set to facilitate globetrotters.

With the fresh legislation, foreigners can enter and exit Vietnam any number of times within 90 days without having to go through the procedures of applying for a new visa. 

The decision comes as the National Assembly approved on Saturday a government proposal to extend the validity of tourist e-visas from the current 30 days duration and allowed visitors multiple entries; 470 out of 475 members present voted in favour of the legislation.

The relaxation would be effective from August 15 this year and is set to excite hundreds of thousands of visitors who visit the country every year. Moreover, visitors from certain countries that are unilaterally exempted from visas by Vietnam will be granted visa-free stays for 45 days. These countries include Japan, South Korea, and other Western European countries. At present, they can visit Vietnam for 15 days without a visa.

Vietnam reopened its borders to foreign tourists in March 2022 and only allowed 30-day e-visa after the Covid-19 subsided but a three-month visa would be perfect for those wishing to explore rural parts of northern Vietnam that are famous for the diverse culture.

Earlier, the government announced that it would consider unilaterally offering visa-free stays to citizens from more countries to attract international tourists, but no official decision has been made in this regard.

Vietnam now allows visa waivers for 25 countries, while Malaysia and Singapore allow 162 countries. Moreover, the Philippines allows 157 countries and Thailand 65.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, Vietnam welcomed a total of 18 million international tourists in 2019. The country offers multiple sites for tourists to visit including Hanoi, the bustling capital known for its historic sites and vibrant street life.

Moreover, Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site, also attracts tourists from across the globe. In central Vietnam, one can visit the ancient town of Hoi An, renowned for its well-preserved architecture and lantern-lit streets. Visitors can also explore the vibrant city of Ho Chi Minh (formerly Saigon) and delve into its rich history at the War Remnants Museum.

The picturesque landscapes of Sapa, where you can trek through terraced rice fields and meet ethnic minority communities also captivates the tourists who land in the country. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Australia re-introduces work hours limit for student visa holders: Read details here

01:24 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Unlock Aussie dreams as Australia extends Working Holiday Visa age limit: Here's who can avail the benefit

05:14 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Lawmakers stress tough scrutiny of Afghans for issuance of visa

08:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Canada relaxes requirements for foreign workers to study: Details inside

08:15 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Scotland is also exploring imposition of tourist tax: Here are the details

08:02 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Portugal’s Golden Visa might stay intact as new amendment proposed

09:42 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

This Asian country has extended e-visa validity to 90 days: Details ...

08:13 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 1, 2023

08:16 AM | 1 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: