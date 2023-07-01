This Asian country has extended e-visa validity to 90 days: Details inside

DALAT - Vietnam has extended the tourist e-visa validity from one to three months, in a fresh legislation set to facilitate globetrotters.

With the fresh legislation, foreigners can enter and exit Vietnam any number of times within 90 days without having to go through the procedures of applying for a new visa.

The decision comes as the National Assembly approved on Saturday a government proposal to extend the validity of tourist e-visas from the current 30 days duration and allowed visitors multiple entries; 470 out of 475 members present voted in favour of the legislation.

The relaxation would be effective from August 15 this year and is set to excite hundreds of thousands of visitors who visit the country every year. Moreover, visitors from certain countries that are unilaterally exempted from visas by Vietnam will be granted visa-free stays for 45 days. These countries include Japan, South Korea, and other Western European countries. At present, they can visit Vietnam for 15 days without a visa.

Vietnam reopened its borders to foreign tourists in March 2022 and only allowed 30-day e-visa after the Covid-19 subsided but a three-month visa would be perfect for those wishing to explore rural parts of northern Vietnam that are famous for the diverse culture.

Earlier, the government announced that it would consider unilaterally offering visa-free stays to citizens from more countries to attract international tourists, but no official decision has been made in this regard.

Vietnam now allows visa waivers for 25 countries, while Malaysia and Singapore allow 162 countries. Moreover, the Philippines allows 157 countries and Thailand 65.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, Vietnam welcomed a total of 18 million international tourists in 2019. The country offers multiple sites for tourists to visit including Hanoi, the bustling capital known for its historic sites and vibrant street life.

Moreover, Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site, also attracts tourists from across the globe. In central Vietnam, one can visit the ancient town of Hoi An, renowned for its well-preserved architecture and lantern-lit streets. Visitors can also explore the vibrant city of Ho Chi Minh (formerly Saigon) and delve into its rich history at the War Remnants Museum.

The picturesque landscapes of Sapa, where you can trek through terraced rice fields and meet ethnic minority communities also captivates the tourists who land in the country.