Alizeh Shah candidly shows her makeup struggles

KARACHI – Lollywood starlet Alizeh Shah has a knack for grabbing the limelight as the doll-faced diva mastered the art of keeping fans glued to the screen with her feed.

Shah, the gorgeous and talented starlet, has been captivating the hearts of many fans with her beauty and charm. With her stunning acting skills, the actor has rapidly established herself among A-list actors and has achieved great heights of fame.

In a recent Instagram story, Shah gave her fans an authentic glimpse into the challenges of taking off makeup. In the story, she was captured rubbing her eyes repeatedly with makeup remover in an attempt to cleanse her face. However, to her dismay, the kajal (eyeliner) stubbornly smudged further, proving that the battle to remove makeup can be quite a task.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-07-01/1688205659-7068.mp4

Alizeh has appeared in several Pakistani dramas, some of her famous projects include Choti Si Zindagi, Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Bebasi.