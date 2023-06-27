Alizeh Shah dances like nobody’s watching her in new viral clips

KARACHI – Lollywood starlet Alizeh Shah has a knack for grabbing the limelight as the doll faced diva mastered the art of keeping fans glued to the screen with her feed.

The Ehd e Wafa star is back in town to turn up the heat with her glam. Having cemented herself among the top stars, the actor’s stardom reached the new heights.

With millions of fans, Shah’s influence on social media is quite admirable. This time, she caught the attention with fiery dance performance. Alizeh shared two stories on Instagram where she was seen grooving to the songs wearing a white dress with a black corset belt.

The clips were apparently filmed on a handheld device in what appears to be the house of a Lollywood star. She gave the best of expressions, and netizens are all swooned.

Alizeh has appeared in several Pakistani dramas, some of her famous projects include Choti Si Zindagi, Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Bebasi.