Priyanka Chopra pens a lovely birthday wish for Lara Dutta

Web Desk
03:55 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
Priyanka Chopra pens a lovely birthday wish for Lara Dutta
Share

Bollywood diva Lara Dutta was the last Indian woman to bring the Miss Universe crown home, back in 2000. Moreover, the star also had a successful career in acting and modelling too.

Recently the 43-year-old beauty queen celebrated her birthday and was showered with immense love and best wishes.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, global icon Priyanka Chopra wished Dutta with the sweetest wish. Despite the ladies competing with each other in Miss India 2000 pageant, the two stunning ladies share a good bond.

Turning to her Instagram story, Chopra posted a throwback photo with Lara and penned a heartwarming wish.

“Happy birthday @larabhupathi. You are soooo beautiful inside out.” followed by heart stickers.

On the other hand, Lara shared a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebrations on Instagram. 

"Lockdown or not, all you need to turn another year older is LOVE I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today!! Overwhelmed by all the wishes, blessings, prayers, gifts and good vibes that I have received from everyone today!! May we continue to strive to be the best kind of human beings we can be!! God bless "

After winning Miss Universe 2000, the Partner star made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Andaaz. Next, she will be seen next in the espionage thriller Bellbottom with Akshay Kumar.

‘Sona’ – Priyanka Chopra opens upscale ... 10:40 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jones has now entered food industry as she is going to open a swanky eatery ...

More From This Category
Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19
03:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
Kartik Aaryan ousted from Karan Johar's Dostana 2
04:13 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
Sanam Jung reveals the ultimate diet plan to ...
02:29 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
Pakistan ministry helped me get out of US mental ...
11:07 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Sajal Aly shares her all-time favourite click ...
06:58 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Hassan Ali pens birthday note for ‘beautiful ...
04:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19
03:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr