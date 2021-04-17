Priyanka Chopra pens a lovely birthday wish for Lara Dutta

Bollywood diva Lara Dutta was the last Indian woman to bring the Miss Universe crown home, back in 2000. Moreover, the star also had a successful career in acting and modelling too.

Recently the 43-year-old beauty queen celebrated her birthday and was showered with immense love and best wishes.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, global icon Priyanka Chopra wished Dutta with the sweetest wish. Despite the ladies competing with each other in Miss India 2000 pageant, the two stunning ladies share a good bond.

Turning to her Instagram story, Chopra posted a throwback photo with Lara and penned a heartwarming wish.

“Happy birthday @larabhupathi. You are soooo beautiful inside out.” followed by heart stickers.

On the other hand, Lara shared a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebrations on Instagram.

"Lockdown or not, all you need to turn another year older is LOVE I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today!! Overwhelmed by all the wishes, blessings, prayers, gifts and good vibes that I have received from everyone today!! May we continue to strive to be the best kind of human beings we can be!! God bless "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

After winning Miss Universe 2000, the Partner star made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Andaaz. Next, she will be seen next in the espionage thriller Bellbottom with Akshay Kumar.