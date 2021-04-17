Kartik Aaryan ousted from Karan Johar's Dostana 2
04:13 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
Kartik Aaryan ousted from Karan Johar's Dostana 2
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and Dharma Production have decided to end their long-standing partnership over “creative differences” in the upcoming film Dostana 2.

Karan's Johar label Dharma Productions posted an Instagram note to officially announce that the Luka Chuppi star will no longer star in the upcoming sequel to Dostana.

“Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence — we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” 

Netizens started slamming Johar and his banner for nepotism. The keyboard warriors went in to compare Aaryan's position to that of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, stating that he is being targeted like Rajput.

Fans are also threatening to boycott Dostana 2. As per unconfirmed reports, Dharma Productions has supposedly decided not to collaborate with the actor in the future.

Amid the Dostana 2 fiasco, Karan Johar has unfollowed Kartik Aaryan on Instagram while the latter continues to follow Karan on Instagram.

According to sources, the makers have lost around INR20 crore with Aaryan’s exit, since 20 days of the shoot were already completed and will now have to be re-shot with a new actor.

