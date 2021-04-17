Three aides of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM resign in a day

PESHAWAR – In a major development, three aides of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday resigned from their posts for undisclosed reasons.

Advisor to CM on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant on Energy Hamayatullah Khan and aide on Excise and Taxation Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal have sent their resignations to the chief minister.

Ziaullah Bangash while sharing a copy of his resignation on Twitter wrote, “Submitted my resignation from post of Advisor to CM KP. Some unavoidable circumstances in my constituency have forced me to take this step. I have a lot of responsibilities and I want to keep up to expectations of people of my constituency & reserve my entire attention for them”.

The chief minister has accepted their resignations.

Local media citing source said that the chief minister was not satisfied with the performance of Hamayatullah and Ghazan Jamal.