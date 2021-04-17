PM Imran reveals why the government banned TLP
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday revealed that the far-right Islamist political party was banned because they challenged the writ of the state and attacked public and law enforcers.

In a series of tweets, the premier mentioned that no one can be above the law and constitution of Pakistan.

“Let me make clear to people here and abroad: Our govt only took action against TLP under our anti-terrorist law when they challenged the writ of the state and used street violence and attacking the public and law enforcers. No one can be above the law and the Constitution,” Khan wrote in the first statement on the matter.

In another tweet of the series, PM said that Muslims have the greatest love and respect for the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). We cannot tolerate any such disrespect and abuse. PM also demanded an apology from “extremists” who disrespected the prophet.

“Those in the West, including extreme right politicians, who deliberately indulge in such abuse and hate under the guise of freedom of speech clearly lack moral sense and courage to apologise to 1.3 billion Muslims for causing this hurt,” PM Khan said.

He called out Western governments that have “outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalise those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Prophet PBUH”.

Earlier on Thursday, the incumbent government formally banned the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

