Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to Prince Philip in limited funeral

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family will bid an extremely limited farewell to Prince Philip, Britain’s longest-serving royal consort, on Saturday.

The 30-member ceremony, to be held in Saint George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, will be watched by millions on live broadcast, with the public urged to stay away because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Royal family, there will be no public march while all the mourners will wear masks, and the queen will sit alone at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The funeral however will follow military and royal protocols, with the armed forces personnel lining the funeral route to the artillery salutes. His coffin will be borne to Windsor’s historic St George’s Chapel on a bespoke Land Rover hearse which he designed himself, repainted in military green.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Funeral will begin with a national minute's silence at 3pm BST. The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury. The hymns & readings have been chosen by The Duke.

Military personnel including army bands, Royal Marine buglers are set to take part in the funeral while a gunshot will mark a minute’s silence which will be observed across Britain on the stroke of 3 pm before the funeral service begins.

The royals described Prince Philip as ‘the grandfather of the nation” who passed away on April 9, weeks after spending more than a month for treatment of a heart condition and an infection.

He was an almost constant presence at the queen’s side during her record-breaking reign that began in 1952, as Britain rebuilt from World War II and as its global empire began to unravel.