Hindutva leaders call for Muslim genocide in hate speech summit

Hindutva leaders in India have called for the ethnic cleansing of Muslims at a recent three-day "hate speech conclave", Indian media reported.

According to the The Quint report, Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand organised the conclave from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's Haridwar city, where several speeches were made to attack religious minorities and their worshiping spaces.

"Economic boycott won't work. Hindu groups need to update themselves. Swords look good on stage only. This battle will be won by those with better weapons," the conclave's organiser said.

“The only subject of this Dharam Sansad is that in 2029 the PM of India will be a Muslim. This is not a baseless thought… The way the Muslim population is increasing and our population decreasing, in seven-eight years, only Muslims will be seen on the roads," Narsinghanand said, according to Indian Express.

Another Hindu leader, Annapurna Maa, suggested that killing Muslims was the only option, as he called for recruiting soldiers to achieve the task.

"If you want to finish them off, then kill them [...] We need 100 soldiers who can kill 20 lakh of them to win this," Maa said.

For his part, Hindu Raksha Sena's leader Prabodhanand Giri cited Myanmar and said that every Hindu in India should pick up weapons against the country's minorities.

"Like Myanmar, our police, our politicians, our Army, and every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan (ethnic cleansing). There is no other option left," he said, according to NDTV.

Responding to the development, Indian politician Saket Gokhale said he had filed a complaint with the SHO of Jawalapur police station against the religious congregation.

I've filed a complaint with SHO, Jwalapur PS in Haridwar against the #HaridwarHateAssembly conducted from 17th-20th December at Ved Niketan Dham.



Failing the registration of an FIR against the organizers & speakers in 24 hrs, a plaint shall be made to the Judicial Magistrate. https://t.co/hnUdNiurve pic.twitter.com/Xgv6FCu3ZM — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 23, 2021

"Failing the registration of an FIR against the organisers and speakers in 24 hours, a complaint shall be made to the judicial magistrate," Gokhale said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said a police complaint had been filed by his party's Uttarakhand team.

"Need exemplary action NOW! Society must disown calls for genocide! People should actively fight majoritarian radicalisation!" the politician added.