Google celebrates Moin Akhtar’s 71st birthday with a doodle
Web Desk
10:28 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
Google celebrates Moin Akhtar’s 71st birthday with a doodle
Share

KARACHI – Google paid tribute to Pakistani legend artist Moin Akhtar on his 71st birth anniversary with a doodle.

The known actor and comedian was born in Karachi on December 24, 1950. Starting from theater at the age of 16, Moin Akhtar stepped into the world of television in the sixties and became a household name, continuing on the path to cementing his name as one of Pakistan’s greatest ever artists.

Moin Akhtar’s famous TV dramas include ‘Rozi’, ‘Intezar Farmaiye’, ‘Bund Road’, ‘Aangan Terha’, ‘Studio Dhai’, ‘Studio Ponay Teen’, ‘Yes Sir, No Sir’ and ‘Eid Train’.

Throughout his career, Moin acted in many languages including English, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memon, Pashto, Gujarati and Bengali. He was also fond of singing.

His work with comedian Anwar Maqsood and actress Bushra Ansari on memorable stage dramas and TV programs gained exceptional popularity among the masses. In recognition of his artistic services, Moin Akhtar was also awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Moin Akhtar died of a heart attack on April 22, 2011 in Karachi.

Sarwat Gilani celebrates birthday with family and ... 11:32 PM | 23 Dec, 2021

Pictures from the birthday function of Pakistani film and TV actress Sarwat Gilani, whose web series titled Churails ...

More From This Category
Sarwat Gilani celebrates birthday with family and ...
11:32 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Mariam Ansari marries Moin Khan’s son Owais
09:25 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Ali Ansari shows off his killer dance moves at ...
07:29 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Hira Mani lands in hot waters after singing video ...
05:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
'Meet Kabir Hussain' - Iqra Aziz posts first ...
06:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Reham Khan talks about her new 'romantic story'
04:20 PM | 23 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Google celebrates Moin Akhtar’s 71st birthday with a doodle
10:28 AM | 24 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr