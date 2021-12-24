PM Imran Khan forms committee to devise strategy for LG polls in KP, Punjab 

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a 21-member supreme committee to devise a political strategy for the local government elections in KP and Punjab.

The first meeting of the supreme committee has been convened today (Friday) which will be headed by the premier himself.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar, local government minister Mehmoodur Rasheed, Punjab Assembly speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, KP CM Mehmood Khan, and federal ministers including Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Shafqat Mehmood will attend the meeting.

The meeting will review the candidates for the divisional headquarters' metropolitan commissioner slot and mayor slots who are contesting in the first phase of Punjab LG polls.

Moreover, the names of political personalities will be considered for nomination for the mayor's seats.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had directed the party leadership to adopt a joint strategy for the upcoming LG polls in Punjab.

The premier advised that the Punjab leadership should consult with senior leaders to devise a plan of action to perform better in the Punjab LG elections.

He was presiding over a meeting of PTI members and senior leadership to hold consultations on local body elections in Punjab.

PM Imran Khan said that he has always respected the views of senior workers and leaders of the party.

He decided to personally monitor PTI's strategy for the LG polls in Punjab, saying that the party should prepare for the contest from this very moment.