Jannat Mirza regrets turning down lead roles in Parizaad and Hum Kahan Kay Sachey Thay

Pakistani social media sensation Jannat Mirza enjoys a massive fan following who obsessively stalk TikToker's beautiful looks on Instagram and other platforms. Her drop-dead gorgeous and glam looks have made her a fan favourite.
In a candid revelation during a recent talk show appearance, popular TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes glimpse into her acting journey. Jannat unveiled that she had been presented with two significant acting opportunities: the dramas "Parizaad" and "Hum Kahan Kay Sachey Thay." However, due to her commitments in Japan at the time, she had to regretfully decline these offers.
The role of Parizaad eventually went to the talented Ushna Shah, while Kubra Khan stepped into the shoes of the character in "Hum Kahan Kay Sachey Thay." Her revelation shed light on the potential paths her acting career could have taken and left her with a lingering sense of regret for not being able to seize those opportunities.
She achieved a significant milestone by becoming the most followed celebrity on TikTok, the widely popular short-form video hosting platform. With a staggering 22 million followers on her TikTok account, Jannat has cemented her place as one of the most prominent and successful social media personalities in the world.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.