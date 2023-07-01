Search

Sports

West Indies miss out on World Cup for first time

Web Desk 09:45 PM | 1 Jul, 2023
West Indies miss out on World Cup for first time
Source: Twitter

In a historic turn of events, the West Indies cricket team suffered a major setback as they failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time. The two-time champions were handed a resounding defeat by Scotland, losing by seven wickets in the qualifying event held on Saturday.

Desperately needing a victory to keep their slim chances of qualification alive, the Caribbean side could only muster a total of 181 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Scotland, on the other hand, chased down the target with 6.3 overs to spare in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Shai Hope's men now find themselves without any points, with only two matches remaining in the Super Six stage. They had previously suffered defeats against the hosts, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands in the tournament.

The absence of the West Indies, one of the traditional powerhouses in cricket, will be notable in the upcoming global one-day showpiece scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

This victory for Scotland serves as a sweet revenge for their agonizing and controversial loss to the West Indies in the previous World Cup Qualifier in 2018, which resulted in their exclusion from the main tournament. It marks their first-ever one-day international win over the West Indies.

Currently, Scotland sits just two points behind Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, with the top two teams set to qualify for the 10-team World Cup. Scotland's final two games, against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, will determine their fate in the tournament.

The Scottish seam bowlers dealt an early blow to the West Indies, reducing them to a score of 81-6 after winning the toss and electing to field first. Young all-rounder Brandon McMullen played a pivotal role, dismissing the top three West Indies batsmen: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, and Shamarh Brooks, and finishing with figures of 3-32 from nine overs.

Despite a brief fightback from Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd, Scotland's spinners maintained control over the game. Shepherd was brilliantly caught by Safyaan Sharif off the bowling of Mark Watt, while Holder was trapped lbw by Chris Greaves just three balls later. The West Indies lost their last four wickets for 23 runs.

Holder provided a glimmer of hope for his team by dismissing Scotland opener Christopher McBride from the very first delivery of their innings. However, a 125-run partnership for the second wicket between McMullen and Matthew Cross put Scotland firmly in command of the match.

McMullen eventually fell for 69, but the game was already virtually won by then. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein claimed the wicket of George Munsey when Scotland needed 20 runs for victory, leaving Cross to guide Scotland home with an unbeaten 74 off 107 balls.

The West Indies' absence from the upcoming World Cup is a significant blow to their proud history in the tournament. They had participated in every previous edition and emerged as champions in the first two tournaments held in 1975 and 1979.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Shaheen Afridi becomes first bowler to take four wickets in a T20 over

11:31 AM | 1 Jul, 2023

ICC accepts Pakistan’s stance ahead of World Cup 2023

05:31 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Pakistan convinces ICC, BCCI to meet demands about World Cup venue

09:41 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Here's the complete schedule of Pakistan's fixtures in ICC ODI World Cup 2023

04:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Here’s all details about first Pakistan-India encounter at 2023 ODI World Cup

12:28 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announced; check all details here

12:04 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

West Indies miss out on World Cup for first time

09:45 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 1, 2023

08:16 AM | 1 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: