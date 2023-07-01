Is Punjab going to stop Health Card scheme in private hospitals?

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Saturday rejected the media reports of health card closure in private hospitals.

Dr Javed Akram clarifies that health cards will not be discontinued, and cardiology services will not be limited. They aim to ensure that the benefits of health cards reach the rightful beneficiaries, he clarified.

Dr Javed Akram said that the cardiology services through health cards will continue uninterrupted in all government hospitals of Punjab. He stated that the Punjab government is planning to sign a new contract with State Life Insurance Company, which will further enhance the provision of facilities to the people of Punjab through health cards.