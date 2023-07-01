Is Punjab going to stop Health Card scheme in private hospitals?

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Saturday rejected the media reports of health card closure in private hospitals.
Dr Javed Akram clarifies that health cards will not be discontinued, and cardiology services will not be limited. They aim to ensure that the benefits of health cards reach the rightful beneficiaries, he clarified.
Dr Javed Akram said that the cardiology services through health cards will continue uninterrupted in all government hospitals of Punjab. He stated that the Punjab government is planning to sign a new contract with State Life Insurance Company, which will further enhance the provision of facilities to the people of Punjab through health cards.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
